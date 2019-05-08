Scrub python scoffs pet cat

A SCRUB python has been snapped in a Cairns suburb after scoffing down a pet cat.

Jacquie Ismalun said she was "absolutely shocked" to see the snake's massive post-dinner bulge yesterday.

"I have seen similar pics like this on Cairns Post before with wallabies but to see it in real life was pretty amazing," she said.

"All the kids from the street came around to take a look as well and were surprised at the size of its belly. It was sad that somebody lost their cat though."

A scrub python has eaten a pet cat at Trinity Beach. PICTURE: Jacquie Ismalun

Cairns Snake Catcher's Matt Hagan said it was prime time for people to lose their pets to snakes.

"You get a big run of pets being eaten from April through to mid-May. They converge on pets en masse," he said.

"We're not sure why it happens, but it might be because we're moving into winter and things will be slowing down for the snakes."

Mr Hagan said it was essential for pet owners to keep their cats inside at night.

"I probably see one dog being eaten to every 50 cats. Cats are over-represented in the data set," he said.

His other tip was to carefully snake proof other pets' cages.

"Any gap that you can fit a few fingers into is big enough for a decent sized snake to get into," he said.

"If the cage isn't snake proofed, it gives the animal even less of a chance of surviving than if it wasn't in a cage at all."