SCRU finals livestream: Women, Noosa v Caboolture

Tom Threadingham
17th Aug 2019 9:50 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM
NOTE: This livestream has now ended. A replay of the match will be available later today.

WATCH NOW: SCRU finals live stream: Colts, University v Noosa

 

UPDATE: Noosa have claimed season silverware in the Women's 12s grand final on Saturday.

The Dolphins toppled Caboolture Snakes 17-14 in a tight battle that went down to the wire.

Noosa started strong, and were up at the break, but endured a fierce fightback by the Snakes who took the lead late in the game.

However, a try at the death secured Noosa the victory.

A full replay and highlights will be made available later.

RUGBY UNION: Noosa Dolphins' women will be the first to take advantage of their home grounds as they host Caboolture Snakes in the Women's 12s grand final today.

The Snakes were undefeated through the regular season but were forced to take the long road into the grand final after Dolphins toppled them in the major semi-final.

The two sides have had some tough tussles through the season and will look to finish the year strong, kicking off at 10.30am.

Follow the action in our exclusive livestream from 10.30am.

Note: We experienced technical difficulties with the beginning of the livestream. We apologise for the inconvenience and the full match will be available to replay later today.

caboolture snakes grand final noosa dolphins rugby union sunshine coast rugby union women's 12s
The Sunshine Coast Daily

