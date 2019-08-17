Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

SCRU finals live stream: Colts, University v Noosa

Tom Threadingham
17th Aug 2019 11:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

RUGBY UNION: The undefeated Noosa Dolphins will battle USC Barbarians in the Colts grand final today at Sunshine Beach.

Noosa head into the clash in fine form, having won all 15 of their regular season fixtures before toppling Caloundra in the major semi-final to earn a direct berth into the decider.

Meanwhile, Barbarians finished the season in third and defeated Gympie and Caloundra convincingly on their way to the final.

The last time the two sides faced off, in July, Noosa won 42-19.

Follow the action in our exclusive livestream from 12noon

noosa dolphins rugby union sunshine coast rugby union usc barbarians
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Parole gave thief free rein to offend

    premium_icon Parole gave thief free rein to offend

    Crime Crime spree involved stealing booze before Anzac Day, taking a mountain bike, and driving disqualified.

    Nurse who cared for thousands says goodbye

    premium_icon Nurse who cared for thousands says goodbye

    News A nurse who cared for the elderly has called time on her career

    Owner of popular CBD cafe explains why she had to close

    premium_icon Owner of popular CBD cafe explains why she had to close

    Business The owner took over the eatery two years ago

    Vietnam veteran hopes for big crowd at memorial service

    premium_icon Vietnam veteran hopes for big crowd at memorial service

    News Paying tribute to our brave heroes who fought overseas