Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A four-wheel drive is driven away from the scene of a fatal incident involving a toddler on a driveway in Perth's east. Picture: Channel 9.
A four-wheel drive is driven away from the scene of a fatal incident involving a toddler on a driveway in Perth's east. Picture: Channel 9.
News

Screams as toddler dies in horror accident

8th Jun 2020 8:28 AM

A Perth toddler has died after she was killed in a horror driveway incident, reportedly by her mother.

Police and paramedics were called to a home in Bayswater, in Perth's east, home just after 5pm on Saturday following reports a child had been had run over by a car.

Channel 9 has reported that a 19-month-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle owned buy her mum. The car was reversing in the driveway of their home when the incident occurred.

Tragically, a one-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car in a Perth driveway yesterday. Police say the...

Posted by 9 News Perth on Saturday, 6 June 2020

 

Neighbours told the network they heard a piercing screaming and yelling from both parents following the incident.

Images show a four-wheel-drive being taken away from the scene.

Western Australia Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

 

Originally published as Screams as toddler dies in horror accident

More Stories

Show More
accident driveway incident editors picks toddler death wa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Push for public transport users to wear masks on commute

        premium_icon Push for public transport users to wear masks on commute

        News People are starting to return to public transport as the number of confirmed active COVID-19 reaches zero.

        IN COURT: Full names of 12 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 12 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QTpublishes a full list of those due in court

        Football club’s new measure of safe respect

        premium_icon Football club’s new measure of safe respect

        Sport Western Pride FC adopts foot tap as part of COVID-19 procedures.

        Time to move on: 1500 Sundays will never be the same

        premium_icon Time to move on: 1500 Sundays will never be the same

        Opinion The future QT will provide exciting new opportunities respectful of the past.