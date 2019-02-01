Screaming, CPR attempt as young man's body found

Nathan Wiseman was 21. Robert John Nott has pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Wiseman.

HIGH-pitched screams were heard the night 21-year old Nathan Wiseman died in Tewantin, a witness has told a murder trial.

Robert John Nott, in his early 40s, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Wiseman.

Mr Wiseman was found dead from stab wounds early on December 27, 2015.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard a group of people had a drinking session near the Noosa River on Boxing Day that year.

On Thursday, a houseboat resident told the trial "very high-pitched screaming" woke her up.

She said high-pitched talking accompanied the abnormal scream.

"I looked out the window but I could only see shadows," the houseboat owner said.

A second witness said he saw Mr Wiseman's body and tried performing CPR but the young man was "lifeless".

A third witness, Jarmila Dolezal, lived in a nearby Hilton Esplanade unit at the time.

Ms Dolezal woke when hearing what "sounded like a bit of a fight".

"It wasn't unusual ... to have mild fights. I was just hoping it would pass," she told the jury.

"I was woken up again later," Ms Dolezal said. "I thought it was a female and maybe a couple of guys fighting."

A third witness said she saw a person running away from the scene.

A fourth witness, appearing by videolink from Gladstone, said she'd been drinking heavily that Boxing Day.

She told the court Mr Nott - known as "Bobby" - did not drink as heavily as she did, or as another witness called Leeanne Berghofer did.

She said "Bobby" was maybe a four on a scale of 10 with 10 being the drunkest possible, when she saw him on Boxing Day.

She said another man in the group, Phil, "got a bit upset" when Mr Nott gave Mr Wiseman one of Phil's drinks.

But there was no escalation of tension due to that, the witness said.

Ms Berghofer gave evidence, telling jurors she was drinking wine and was "pretty thirsty" on Boxing Day.

She said Mr Nott was drinking too, but not as heavily.

Ms Berghofer said she had no memory of meeting a "Nathan".

The trial continues. -NewsRegional