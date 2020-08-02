Scraps, COVID testing and fun: All in a weekend of footy

Brodie Kenyon scored Ripley Valley’s only goal in their latest battle moving up into the Capital League 2 competition. Picture: Rob Williams

Brodie Kenyon scored Ripley Valley’s only goal in their latest battle moving up into the Capital League 2 competition. Picture: Rob Williams

ONE team had to scrap hard to win in a different football environment. The other regional side had fun despite some COVID-19 testing and losing.

Ripley Valley and Western Spirit endured contrasting experiences in their latest encounters over the weekend.

Ripley Valley FC head coach Nick Paterson said his players would have to adjust more quickly after their first win since being promoted to the Capital League 2 competition.

Ripley Valley had to toil hard to beat Kangaroo Point 1-0 at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex on Saturday night.

"I find with a lot of these Cap 2 sides it's just a battle,'' Paterson said.

"It's just an absolute scrap.''

But having played and coached in higher level Football Brisbane competitions in the past, Paterson knows what must be done.

"It's something that we are going to have to adapt to and try and play a different style of football when we play certain teams at this level,'' he said.

"We'll adjust. To come away from a scrappy game with a clean sheet and a win, that's all you can ask for.''

Brodie Kenyon scored the only goal from a penalty after key recruit Peter Drager was brought down in the box.

Looking ahead to Ripley's next game away to Slacks Creek, Paterson appreciated Western Pride general manager Pat Boyle making the top class Briggs Road Sporting Complex field available for the match.

While Ripley Valley were slugging out their victory there, Western Spirit missed a golden opportunity to beat Samford in their first game of the rescheduled Capital League 1 season.

Spirit lost 2-1 to the home side despite dominating for much of the match after settling down.

Spirit started without four players who were required for precautionary COVID-19 tests.

Head coach Mario Malesevic was encouraged seeing his players having fun but said they needed to be more clinical in front of goals.

"All the boys were having fun,'' he said.

"Their passing game, movement of the ball was very good.

"It was just unfortunate we didn't put away our chances.

"We're pretty much still in a pre-season state.''

Charls Kenyi scored Spirit's only goal after they trailed 2-0, including giving up a penalty in the first four minutes.

Spirit return home to face early pacesetters The Lakes in their next match on Saturday.