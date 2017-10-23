'Scrap heap mountain': Residents call out grubs for dumping

FRUSTRATED: David Fenton wants something done about the illegal dumping in Camira.

FRUSTATED residents are calling out grubs dumping rubbish illegally in Camira.

You don't have to walk far to find everything from domestic waste to car tyres, concrete and other scrap metal and furniture piled in heaps in and around an easement along Old Logan Road opposite Camira State School, as well as on the grounds behind the school leading into the Carole Park industrial area.

Residents Nicole Williams and partner David Fenton said things have gotten so bad that locals have nicknamed the area opposite Camira State School as "scrap heap mountain" and Mr Fenton said it was time something was done about the disgraceful behaviour.

"These two areas where people are dumping waste are really the only two green areas which people can use and where it's nice to go for a walk and there are just dozens of piles of litter everywhere," Mr Fenton said.

"The area next to the school is owned by Powerlink and even though I have spoken to them, they haven't seemed very interested in doing anything about it. The area across the road is owned by the Department of Housing, but I don't know how to get a hold of them."

The Queensland Times did its own investigations and found everything from an old pram, floor tiles, to what would appear to be potentially asbestos-ridden old floorboards.

Mr Fenton said a combination of no barriers as well as overpriced dump rates were the likely reason for the increase in illegal dumping.

"It seems really stupid to me because half of it could be put in the wheely bin over a couple of weeks, but people have decided it's less work to put it in a ute, drive it up a hill and dump it off," Mr Fenton said.

"A lot of it is green waste and I believe people do that because the council charge extortionate amounts of money to take it to their dumps.

"Riverview Dump charge $200 per tonne to take green waste, where the Sunshine Coast only charge $50 per tonne which is reasonable and I think that is what is encouraging people to go and dump it in the bush.

"I think a couple of lock rails would sort the problem out, because if you block the access to the area and people being able to get their utes up there, they wouldn't dump their rubbish."

Despite not on Ipswich City Council land, Councillor David Morrison said the rubbish issue had been brought to his attention a little while ago and he encouraged any residents who had any information on people dumping rubbish illegally on council land to contact them immediately.

"There was an issue that was brought to my attention not long ago where I went out with with a regulatory officer and a parks officer and where we had a burnt out car taken away," Cr Morrison said.

"We'll certainly be monitoring the area a lot more closely and if anyone has any evidence about people damaging council property, they can receive up to $2000 as a reward and the offender will either receive a conviction or attract a large penalty.

"The council hates illegal dumping just as much as anybody and the money we use on cleaning these things up could be used for much more positive things."

Powerlink and the Department of Housing are both yet to respond to the issue.