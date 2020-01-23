Scottish food and dance this Saturday

THE City of Ipswich Pipe Band will be holding a cultural community event in honour of Scottish poet Robert Burns.

Nick Tomkins treasurer for the Pipe Band said the event, which is in its third year, will be different this year.

The event is a formal dinner followed by a traditional Scottish dance called a Ceilidh.

“Usually it is a very formal occasion but this year we have decided to incorporate a Ceilidh,” Mr Tomkins said.

“A Ceilidh is well, basically a dance with music – it’s a bit different than just dancing, there’s a dance caller who teaches the steps.”

Event organisers are expecting more than 200 people at the event, a big increase from last years event.

“We’ve been doing it for three years in a row now and its always been a really great time for anyone that comes,” Mr Tomkins said.

For more information on the event go to https://www.ipswichfirst.com.au/events/ipswich-burns-supper-ceilidh/.