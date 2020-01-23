Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
“Love you Dad and well done good and faithful servant.”
“Love you Dad and well done good and faithful servant.”
News

Scott Morrison’s father has died

by Ben Graham
23rd Jan 2020 3:13 PM

SCOTT Morrison has announced that his father has died.

On Facebook this afternoon, the Prime Minister wrote:

"Last night I received the sad news that my father John passed away quietly and peacefully. He was aged 84. He lived a great life and was much loved.

"He was a loving husband to my mum Marion for 57 years. He was a wonderful father to me and my brother Alan. He loved Jen as a daughter and was a devoted grandfather to our girls.

Scott Morrison paid tribute to his father on social media. Picture Facebook
Scott Morrison paid tribute to his father on social media. Picture Facebook

 

"Dad lived a life of love, faith, duty and service. Dad served in the Army as part of his National Service, he was a dedicated member and officer in the NSW Police Force for his entire career, he served his local community as a Councillor and Mayor and many other roles, and he served faithfully in his church throughout his entire life as an elder, youth worker and in aged care.

"Dad had a deep and committed Christian faith, which is one of his numerous legacies in my life. Our family will miss him terribly, but we are extremely thankful for his great blessing in all of our lives.

"Love you Dad and well done good and faithful servant."

 

More to come

More Stories

Show More
editors picks prime minister scott morrison social media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum left stunned by shopper’s f-bomb slur

        premium_icon Mum left stunned by shopper’s f-bomb slur

        News A trip to a shopping centre turned ugly for a young Ipswich mum after a savage verbal attack by a fellow shopper over the behaviour of her young children.

        • 23rd Jan 2020 3:14 PM
        • 1 FatherMukka
        Man faces historic child sex charges allegedly groomed boys

        premium_icon Man faces historic child sex charges allegedly groomed boys

        Crime An man will face court next month on more than 50 child sex offences

        • 23rd Jan 2020 3:05 PM
        Jobs axed as administrator takes over major fashion brand

        premium_icon Jobs axed as administrator takes over major fashion brand

        Business Fashion giant begins identifying stores that will close.

        Dating apps only reinforce bad relationship habits

        premium_icon Dating apps only reinforce bad relationship habits

        News But a relationship expert says successful, long-term relationships can easily be...