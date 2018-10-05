Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged all countries to refrain from malicious cyber attacks. Picture: AAP/Dean Lewins
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged all countries to refrain from malicious cyber attacks. Picture: AAP/Dean Lewins
Politics

PM puts Russia in firing line

by Matthew Killoran
5th Oct 2018 3:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has blamed the Russian military and intelligence service for a series of cyber attacks on political, media, business and even sporting institutions around the world.

Mr Morrison warned the Russians the online world was not "the wild west" in a strong diplomatic slapdown which followed advice from Australia's own spy agencies working with British authorities.

It is the first time the Australian government has directly linked the spate of cyber attacks with the Russian government.

The move is the latest sanction Australia has made against the former Soviet powerhouse.

In March Australia expelled two Russian diplomats in retaliation for the nation's involvement in using toxic nerve agent Novichok to poison a former Soviet double agent, Sergei Skripal, on British soil.

Mr Morrison, with Foreign Minister Marise Payne, issued the statement yesterday, urging all countries to refrain from malicious cyber attacks.

"Cyberspace is not the Wild West," Mr Morrison said.

"The International Community - including Russia - has agreed that international law and norms of responsible state behaviour apply in cyberspace.

"While Australia was not significantly impacted, this activity affected the ability of the public in other parts of the world to go about their daily lives. It caused significant, indiscriminate harm to civilian infrastructure and resulted in millions of dollars in economic damage, including in Russia."

It is believed hundreds of Australian businesses may have been impacted by the Russian cyber attacks.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten said national security was above politics and he backed Mr Morrison's position.

"I stood with Tony Abbott when he legitimately attacked the shooting down of the Malaysian Airlines plane over eastern Ukraine, I stood with Malcolm Turnbull when he talked about cyber security. I'll stand with the new guy too," Mr Shorten said.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday called Mr Skripal, who was found unconscious on a public bench with his daughter, a "traitor to the motherland" and a "scumbag", while continuing to deny Russian involvement in his poisoning.

Both have since been discharged from hospital.

cyber attacks cyber space politics russia scott morrison

Top Stories

    Oh baby! How Ipswich women are growing our population

    premium_icon Oh baby! How Ipswich women are growing our population

    News Our birthrate is declining but regional women still hold Australia's future in their wombs

    • 5th Oct 2018 5:45 AM
    Queenslanders 'will pay' waste levy because of Ipswich: LNP

    premium_icon Queenslanders 'will pay' waste levy because of Ipswich: LNP

    Politics The committee examining the Waste Levy Bill visited North Ipswich

    Cop left for dead now stable but needs intensive treatment

    premium_icon Cop left for dead now stable but needs intensive treatment

    Crime THE police officer fighting for life is showing signs of improvement

    Hidden waste cost to hit builders and customers

    premium_icon Hidden waste cost to hit builders and customers

    Opinion THEY say in politics, it’s always the cover up that gets you.

    Local Partners