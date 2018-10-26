Morrison’s $5b plan to drought proof Australia

A $5 BILLION fund to guard Australian farmers against future droughts will be at the heart of the government's plan to tackle barren conditions over the next decade.

The Future Drought Fund will help primary producers, non-government organisations and communities prepare for and respond to the impact of drought.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the fund, which will be underpinned by an initial $3.9 billion injection before growing to $5 billion in 2028, ahead of a national drought summit in Canberra today.

Mr Morrison said the step comes after farmers across Australia urged the coalition to prepare for the future.

"This is a Future Fund," he told the Today Show. "What we do is we have $3.9 billion going into this account and it will earn interest and other earnings into the future, so we build it up to $5 billion over the years ahead.

Scott Morrison, sheep and cattle graziers Stephen and Annabel Tully and National Drought Coordinator Major-General Stephen Day, during the Prime Minister's tour in Queensland to see the effects of the drought. Picture: Alex Ellinghausen

"But each year we can draw down around $100 million a year from what is earned on the fund and that will go into drought resilience projects and drought support projects, water projects - that means we future proof against drought over the next 10 years and beyond.

"It is a long-term plan, but it also means we will be able to invest and droughtproof Australia as soon as we are able to put the fund in place, which would be as soon as the legislation passes."

The money will be managed by the existing Future Fund board of guardians, who recently reported a 9.3 per cent return and a $145.8 billion balance in funds for 2017/18.

From 2020, about $100 million per year will be available with payments starting from July that year.

The funds will be used to provide community services, research and assist in the adoption of technology.

PM Scott Morrison with Special Envoy for Drought Assistance and Recovery Barnaby Joyce on a property in Royalla, NSW. Picture: Kym Smith

It will also pay for advice and infrastructure to support long-term sustainability when drought strikes.

Political and agricultural industry leaders will discuss the criteria for projects captured by the fund at today's summit, sparked by the crippling drought sweeping eastern Australia.

National Farmers' Federation president Fiona Simson said while government support for the current drought was important, farmers would be better served by a holistic plan for dry times.

"I believe it is a well accepted view, from the prime minister down, that we can't afford to continue to be reactive in responding to drought," Ms Simson said.

The NFF also wants a new agreement between commonwealth and state governments to provide a national approach to drought preparation, response and recovery. The Council of Australian Governments is set to consider a new agreement by the end of the year, underpinning a national drought strategy.

Mr Morrison yesterday announced a $15 million grant program for regional community groups, as part of $1.8 billion in assistance.