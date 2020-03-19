Menu
The Prime Minister will speak to the media this afternoon.
Scott Morrison closes our borders to non-Australians

Sherele Moody
by
19th Mar 2020 2:40 PM
A TRAVEL ban will be placed on all non-Australian residents from 9pm tomorrow.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said traffic from overseas had fallen significantly.

He said it was "essential" to further lock down the country from potential coronavirus carriers.

He made the announcement a short time ago during a press conference responding to the RBA's historic rate cut this afternoon.

Australian citizens will still be allowed to return home, he said.

They will be subject to a 14-day isolation period when they arrive.

Qantas will have flights available for Australians trapped overseas.

Mr Morrison said the government would work to support small and medium businesses to deal with the coronavirus fall-out.

He said another stimulus package would be released but he has not yet outline the contents.

Mr Morrison said the government was trying to "cushion the blow" of job losses and stand downs on impacted workers including looking at mortgage options by liaising with banks.

Speaking about Qantas' decision to stand down staff, he said the government was talking to the company.

Qantas and the other airlines received $750 million last week to help airlines get through the downturn.

