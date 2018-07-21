Scott McLaughlin takes pole position at Queensland Raceway

FORD hero Scott McLaughlin has taken pole position in front of a packed Queensland Raceway.

The Shell-V Power racer pipped fellow Ford driver Chas Mostert with a 1:08.5014s lap during qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

Thousands of people have packed the raceway for day two of the Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint.

Fan favourite Craig Lowndes will start this afternoon's race from 10th.

"That one felt really good," McLaughlin said.

"We weren't amazing in practice but we were there, and we made a massive leap forward then."

It is a picture-perfect day for motorsport at Queensland Raceway.

With a clear blue sky and warm sun soaking the circuit, support categories are entertaining the crowd.

Supercars will be out on track again for the 39-lap race at 4.15pm.