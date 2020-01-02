Scotland presents toughest test

COVETED SEATS: UK football tourists Levi Briggs, Joshua Holden and Brayden Tucker (front) in the Old Trafford technical area.

COVETED SEATS: UK football tourists Levi Briggs, Joshua Holden and Brayden Tucker (front) in the Old Trafford technical area.

FOOTBALL: Ipswich’s UK tourists encountered their greatest challenge against the mighty Scottish under-16s.

Both Joshua Holden and Brayden Tucker rated the clash the most difficult contested while abroad. While the home nation sent the invaders packing, winning was never the priority for the developing players. Holden said the Scots possessed high football IQs and the ability to shift the ball seamlessly.

“They were smarter, more physical and quicker,” he said.

As he too targets a professional career Holden said he learned just how much hard work was required to get there.

“I understand the challenges players go through to get to a high level. At the end of the day I’d just like to be the best player I can be and hopefully that takes me there.”