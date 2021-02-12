Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Forget the Valentine’s Day chocolates! Scorned lovers are getting busy sculpting their revenge bodies.
Forget the Valentine’s Day chocolates! Scorned lovers are getting busy sculpting their revenge bodies.
Dating

Scorned lovers get their revenge bodies on Valentine’s Day

by Shiloh Payne
12th Feb 2021 11:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

As couples chow down on Valentine's Day chocolates, scorned lovers are getting busy sculpting their revenge bodies.

Nearly one third of women and a quarter of men in Queensland say they've turned to getting fit after a break up, in a new survey conducted for the 1:1 by Cambridge diet.

Men are 21 per cent more likely to 'accidentally' run into their ex after losing weight post-break up, the survey found.

Psychologist Jemma Doley said working towards revenge bodies was a healthy way to deal with the change.

Anthony Nieuwenburg from Forest Lake lost 50kg after a relationship ended. Picture: Steve Pohlner
Anthony Nieuwenburg from Forest Lake lost 50kg after a relationship ended. Picture: Steve Pohlner

"With increased strain on relationships at present, choosing healthy ways to deal with a break-up, and to lose weight in a sustainable way is so important," she said.

"If weight loss is important post-break up, they can focus on achievable goals like building up a daily exercise routine that they enjoy, or enlisting support".

For Brisbane local Anthony Nieuwenburg, he lost 50kg after leaving a relationship that was centred around food.

"I had quit smoking in 2018 and I put on a real lot of weight, I put on 28 kilos."

"At the time I was in a relationship and our hobby was eating out all the time and I just kept putting on more weight," he said.

Several days after the break up, Mr Nieuwenburg went on the 1:1 Diet with meal replacements and the weight fell off.

He said if he were to run into his ex-partner, he'd definitely feel confident in how he looked.

"I did post photos on social media, but I did it for myself, my family and friends," he said.

"I didn't need validation from my ex, I was so confident and have never felt better in my own skin."

Originally published as Scorned lovers get their revenge bodies on this Valentine's Day

dating valentines day weight loss

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Good news after tragic river fish kill

        Premium Content Good news after tragic river fish kill

        Fishing Topping up fish in Bremer River, Peak Crossing great for community and environment

        • 12th Feb 2021 11:10 AM
        Student struck by car in alleged hit and run outside school

        Premium Content Student struck by car in alleged hit and run outside school

        Crime Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was hurt in an alleged hit and...

        Workers, franchisees needed with retail centre opening early

        Premium Content Workers, franchisees needed with retail centre opening early

        Business The shopping centre is set to open earlier than expected. Here’s which stores...

        Family home selling after 50 years as Ipswich town evolves

        Premium Content Family home selling after 50 years as Ipswich town evolves

        Property A rezoned property is for sale as one town prepares for a new commercial hub