Scores of jobs earning over $100,000 pouring into CQ

MINING JOBS: Brenden Dousling (far left) and Greg Bennett (third from right) from Clermont and Adani staff commencing construction at the Carmichael Mine.

MINING JOBS: Brenden Dousling (far left) and Greg Bennett (third from right) from Clermont and Adani staff commencing construction at the Carmichael Mine. Contributed

A NEW goldrush has broken out in Central Queensland with 52 golden job opportunities earning over $100,000 being advertised online now in the resources industry for Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast.

Of the 1300 vacancies in Queenslands' resources sector, currently on SEEK.com.au, 68 are being advertised for this region.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane says he couldn't be prouder of the opportunities his industry was creating for Australian job seekers

"Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack is spot on when he says there are good paying jobs in regional Australia for people who are prepared to take them," Mr Macfarlane said.

"In Queensland, many of those highly paid jobs are in the resources sector. There are about 1300 vacancies currently advertised, and almost three-quarters of those jobs pay more than $100,000 each year.

"Those jobs are ready for the taking for people who want to have a go in regional Queensland."

Mr Macfarlane said jobs in the resources sector offered a skilled and rewarding career and provided a long-term career path.

"The resources sector will be returning royalty taxes and community benefits to our state for decades into the future," he said.

"The majority of those jobs are in and around Queensland's significant regional communities like Mackay, Gladstone, Rockhampton, Townsville and Toowoomba.

"The resources sector is so important to the Queensland economy that there are jobs in just about every region, extending from Brisbane to Cairns.

"We welcome Australians who want to move to the Sunshine State to work in the resources sector."

To apply for the jobs, go here.