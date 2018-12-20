Scorching weekend before Christmas
SOUTHEAST Queenslanders are expected to melt on Friday with temperatures soaring to almost 40C before Christmas.
The Bureau of Meteorology are expecting Brisbane City to reach a maximum of 38C and the western suburbs to reach the low 40s.
Ipswich will see the highest temperature for urban areas in the southeast and is expecting to reach a scorching 41C.
Expected thunderstorms on late Friday and Saturday will bring a cool change for Christmas and bring more comfortable temperatures for the festive day.
BOM have predicted an 80 per cent chance of thunderstorms for Brisbane and the Gold Coast during today's sweltering heat.
Temperatures for Christmas Day are expected to be at a comfortable 29C across the southeast region.
While the southeast will be experiencing quite comfortable temperatures, other parts of the state are expected to sizzle.
Birdsville in Western Queensland will be expecting the highest temperature in the state at 41C.
CHRISTMAS WEATHER
BRISBANE
Friday, December 21: 38C
Saturday, December 22: 32C
Sunday, December 23: 29C
Christmas Eve: 29C
Christmas Day: 29C
SUNSHINE COAST
Friday, December 21: 38C
Saturday, December 22: 32C
Sunday, December 23: 29C
Christmas Eve: 29C
Christmas Day: 29C
GOLD COAST
Friday, December 21: 31C
Saturday, December 22: 29C
Sunday, December 23: 27C
Christmas Eve: 27C
Christmas Day: 27C
TOOWOOMBA
Friday, December 21: 36C
Saturday, December 22: 31C
Sunday, December 23: 26C
Christmas Eve: 26C
Christmas Day: 27C
IPSWICH
Friday, December 21: 41C
Saturday, December 22: 33C
Sunday, December 23: 30C
Christmas Eve: 31C
Christmas Day: 30C