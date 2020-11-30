Scorching effort as Musketeers Red pitched into grand final

Ipswich Musketeers pitcher Lyndsey Campbell shut down her opposing teammates to secure her side a spot in the GBL women’s grand final. Picture: Nathan Finch

Ipswich Musketeers pitcher Lyndsey Campbell shut down her opposing teammates to secure her side a spot in the GBL women’s grand final. Picture: Nathan Finch

AFTER a scorching all-Ipswich battle, Musketeers Red will chase back-to-back grand final titles this weekend.

But unlike last season where Musketeers had one team and were unbeaten, the latest baseball challenge will be vastly different.

Musketeers Red had to beat club mates Musketeers Blue 8-2 on Saturday to secure another premiership opportunity.

Musketeers Red must prepare for a showdown with undefeated Greater Brisbane League (GBL) competition pacesetters Southern Stars.

The grand final is at the Tivoli Sporting Complex on Saturday at a time to be confirmed.

"In regards to preparation, we are just going to do a light on-field session followed by an in-depth hitting session,'' player/coach Lyndsey Campbell said.

"We're hoping to spend at least an hour in the cages so the girls can see a lot of pitches.''

Fittingly it was Campbell's pitching that proved the difference in Saturday's semi-final at Regents Park.

In the hot conditions, Campbell shut down her Musketeers Blue teammates which finished in second place with five wins and two losses.

Musketeers Red reached the semi-final in third place with four wins and three defeats.

But it was Muskets Red which scored six runs in the first innings to lay the foundation for their passage to the grand final.

Campbell pitched the entire game, with Musketeers Blue's only runs coming from an error at shortstop and a few walks in the last inning.

The experienced Ipswich baseballer threw 10 strikeouts.

While happy with her performance on the mound, Campbell praised Ruby Bartolo for her hitting effort.

"And most of the girls made contact which was great to see,'' Campbell said.

Overseeing both teams in this year's GBL competition, Campbell said Blue pitcher Kasandra Liston also had a strong game.

"She just throws a lot of strikes, gets a lot of ground balls and gets the outs,'' Campbell said.

"She is consistent. Her team made the outs. They are still the best defensive team in the league and I have no doubt they will win and get third place.''

Musketeers Blue play off for third on Saturday against Wests Blue at a time and venue to be confirmed.

Campbell invited baseball fans to cheer on her team's grand final bid at Tivoli on Saturday.