Scorching days to continue for Ipswich but storms on way

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting 60 per cent chance of rain in Ipswich on Tuesday.

IPSWICH is set to swelter through another couple of scorching days but storms are expected to bring some relief on Tuesday.

It was a very warm weekend across Queensland with a heatwave causing the mercury to rise up to 36 C in the city on Sunday.

Bureau of Meteorology metrologist James Thompson said temperatures as high as 36 C will persist in Ipswich over the next couple of days.

“With the humidity around it might feel even hotter than the forecast suggests,” he said.

“We are seeing a heatwave across large parts of Queensland for the next couple of days.

“It’s being caused by an upper level ridge, which is a very stable weather pattern.

“The air is allowed to heat up with that really stable weather pattern we’ve seen over Queensland over the last few days.

“With that humidity, there is a chance of some fog patches in the mornings for the next couple of days.”

The bureau is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of rain on Tuesday, which Mr Thompson said would see temperatures drop for the remainder of the week.

“Then temperatures will drop off quite a bit for Wednesday with a top of 31 C compared to 36 C for (Sunday, Monday) and Tuesday,” he said.

Maximum temperatures are predicted to stay in the early 30s up until the weekend.

During a heatwave, the bureau suggests drinking plenty of water even if you’re not thirsty, planning ahead to avoid being out in the hottest parts of the day or exercising in the heat and checking in on neighbours and elderly friends and relatives.

Ensure pets have access to shade and plenty of water.

