ANOTHER scorching hot spell is on the cards after a weekend of good rain across Ipswich.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a maximum temperature of 37 for Thursday and 40 for Friday in Ipswich this week.

Winds will begin to turn northerly early Thursday, delivering the hotter conditions.

There is a chance of showers and storms late Friday, before temperatures drop back down to the low 30s for the weekend.