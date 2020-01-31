Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Storm
Storm
News

Scorcher ahead for Ipswich

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
31st Jan 2020 4:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Ipswich is in for a hot weekend with tomorrow with a max of 34 degrees across the region. There is a slight chance of rain predicted for tomorrow.

Sunday will be the hottest day of the week with a max of 37 degrees and almost no chance of rain with rainfall predictions sitting at 5%.

A heatwave that is currently being experienced by New South Wales and Victoria will likely make its way to Queensland bringing a hot start for next week.

Monday will bring with it a max temperature of 40 degrees.

The temperature will drop significantly by 9 degrees on Tuesday bringing Ipswich to a max of 31 degrees.

The rest of next week will be the same with a high chance of rain from Tuesday to Thursday and temperatures likely to stay at 30 degrees.

ipswich weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Regional leaders rebuke Hanson’s opposition to Olympics bid

        premium_icon Regional leaders rebuke Hanson’s opposition to Olympics bid

        News PAULINE Hanson’s campaign against the 2032 Olympics bid has been slammed as ‘all politics’ by a two regional mayors

        Thief’s clumsy glue job after taking jewellery

        premium_icon Thief’s clumsy glue job after taking jewellery

        News Furniture removalist targets customers aged in their 70s

        Police raid homes linked to Connor Horan’s babysitter

        premium_icon Police raid homes linked to Connor Horan’s babysitter

        Crime Three crime scenes declared in investigation into Connor’s death

        Full steam ahead for regional passenger rail

        premium_icon Full steam ahead for regional passenger rail

        News Mayors join forces in push for passenger rail link.