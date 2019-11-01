SCORCHED EARTH: Who to blame for the lack of rainfall

IT’S not the forecast we want to hear – one to five millimetres of rain in isolated storms and more if you’re lucky enough to be under a heavy patch.

But even then, the storms will be extremely patchy at best.

The lack of rain can be blamed on the cold Indian Ocean Dipole and off-track high-pressure systems who aren’t working together to produce moisture across Australia.

It’s one of the major contributing factors to Australia’s dry spell, according to Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Dean Narramore.

But the kick in the guts is if the Indian Ocean Dipole and the high-pressure systems were firing on all cylinders, we would be getting decent rain.

“When the weather systems do come through, they don’t have the moisture to work properly,” Mr Narramore said.

“There’s no moisture in the country.”

Any chance of rain this week for the Lockyer Valley and southeast Queensland will come from a surface trough late on Monday.

Mr Narramore said the trough would move into southwest Queensland on Sunday and ahead of it would be a band of showers and thunderstorms.

It will then track east, moving across our region late Monday.

He said some people would miss out on rain all together.

“It’s going to be hit and miss,” Mr Narramore said.

“We want a band of rain, not a band of showers and storms.”

The best chance of rain is one to five millimetres when the storm front crosses, with a possibility of up to 10mm.

He said for those fortunate to be under a cell, they could receive up to 30mm.

But the kick in the pants is temperatures will heat up again by next weekend thanks to westerly winds.

“It’s going to be hot and dry … Gatton will be in the high 30s later in the week,” Mr Narramore said.

But why did it rain in Blackall?

Graziers in Blackall, in central west Queensland, are rejoicing after receiving more than 100mm from about five different storms.

The much-needed rain came from an upper level low, a ball of energy about 10km into the atmosphere, which formed in southwest Queensland and sat steady for a few days.

“It allowed the easterlies to come inland and gather moisture,” Mr Narramore said.

Many areas received 20-40mm, with others recording much more.

Towns including Longreach, Adavale, Quilpie, Jundah, Charleville and Barcaldine all recorded rainfall.

The system has since weakened and died.