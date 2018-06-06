Scooter ban on a case by case basis

A BLANKET ban on scooters won't be put in place at Springfield Central State School, however recent dash cam footage showing a student riding in the path of a car has led the school to consider individual bans.

Last night principal Angela Gooley posted the outcome of a two week review into the use of scooters by children travelling to and from school on Facebook.

"Thank you to our students and community for their commitment these past two weeks resulting in an improvement in scooter behaviours," she wrote.

"Like everything at SCSS, we attribute the success to the collective investment of our staff, parents and students. We are pleased to inform our community that there will not be a global ban on scooters.

"It has however, become apparent that although the majority of scooters made an effort to ride with consideration for their own and others' safety, there are still some students choosing to put themselves and others at risk.

"Late last week, just as our decision was made, we received a dash cam video from a concerned citizen where a student in our uniform, scooted directly into the path of their car.

"The school commits to continuous monitoring and where required, individual bans will be enacted.

"It remains our focus to ensure the safety of our students and in pursuit of this, we continue to encourage students to wear helmets. It is our hope that we continue to see the positive shift in scooter behaviours."

A Department of Education spokesperson was not able to tell the QT how many scooter incidents had been recorded at the school.

"The school is aware of a number of incidents which have occurred involving scooters in the area, particularly during peak periods when students are arriving at and departing from school," the spokesperson said.

They did say the school would not be enforcing helmet wearing for students on scooters, helmets are not legally required for children riding scooters.

"Springfield Central State School like all Queensland state schools, places the highest priority on ensuring the safety of all students, staff and members of the school community," the spokesperson said.

"As such, the school prides itself in having a strong focus on student safety, and as part of this emphasis, road safety is regularly highlighted.

"Safe practices are frequently promoted to students, parents and the wider community through newsletters and Parents and Citizens Association meetings.

"In addition to this, the school is proactively working with the P&C and local community to put measures in place to further encourage safe behaviour on the roads, particularly in regards to scooters.

"The school has recently reinforced road safety messages with students at assembly, and the school is working with a number of students on an individual basis."

The school has refused to pass on the dash cam footage mentioned in their recent social media post saying it would breach privacy regulations.

Legal requirements when riding a scooter

You're not legally required to wear a helmet when using wheeled recreational devices (other than motorised foot scooters).

If you're travelling on a wheeled recreational device or wheeled toy you must not:

travel on a road with a centre line or median strip, or a 1-way road with more than 1 marked lane

travel on a road with a speed limit greater than 50km/h

travel on a road at night-but you may cross a road while riding your wheeled recreational device by the shortest route. If you need to ride at night, you can ride your wheeled recreational device on a footpath

travel alongside more than 1 other person or vehicle travelling on a road in the same direction, unless you are overtaking

cause a traffic hazard by moving into the path of a driver, or unreasonably obstruct the path of any other road user.

If you're travelling on a wheeled recreational device or wheeled toy you must:

keep to the far left hand side of the road, and to the left of a footpath (including a shared path)

give way to foot pedestrians on a footpath (including a shared path)

give way to bicycles on a bicycle path.

