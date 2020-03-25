Menu
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the media and the nation during a press conference at Parliament House on Tuesday. Photo: Lukas Coch - Pool/Getty Images.
News

Scomo's hilarious virus gaffe

by Hannah Paine
25th Mar 2020 10:37 AM

The world can seem like a dark place at the moment so it's no surprise Australians were happy to latch onto one of the lighter parts of Scott Morrison's press conference last night.

Mr Morrison addressed the media late yesterday to announce further social distancing measures would need to be taken to fight the spread of coronavirus.

However a lighter moment came when the Prime Minister struggled to pronounce and clearly had no idea what barre was, despite the type of exercise being part of the new restrictions.

The fresh measures include the shuttering of beauty salons and strict limits on the amount of people who can attend weddings and funerals, as well as further indoor group exercise activities that are now not allowed.

"Community and recreation centres, health clubs, fitness centres, yoga, barre - I hope I pronounced that correctly," he said.

"I might need some help with that, I'm not quite sure what that is to be honest - but B-A-R-R-E, for those looking for the specific definition, and spin facilities, saunas, bath houses, wellness centres."

The fact that Mr Morrison clearly had no idea what barre, a ballet-inspired pilates exercise, was and even pronounced it wrong (he said bar-re, rather than the one syllable barre) was soon seized on by viewers.

Meanwhile, others admitted that, like Mr Morrison, they had no idea what barre was either.

Data from Google shows that searches for the term "barre" surged exponentially at the same time as Mr Morrison's press conference, meaning that a lot of us also had no idea what the exercise was.

 

 

WHAT IS BARRE?

Barre is a full body workout inspired by elements of pilates, ballet and yoga which works small muscles one at a time through low-impact, high intensity movements.

"The muscles in each group are fatigued via small targeted movements, high repetition, and light weight or resistance," barre trainer Katelyn DiGiorgio told Women's Health UK last year.

"Sections of class are also paired with stretching to increase overall flexibility."

While surging in popularity in the last five years, barre has been around for decades and was created by UK ballerina Lotte Berk in 1959.

Safe to say, Scott Morrison has never stepped foot inside a barre studio before. Picture: Lukas Coch – Pool/Getty Images.
