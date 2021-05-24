ScoMo responds to Aussie of Year’s swipe

Grace Tame was perplexed by the Prime Minister’s reaction to her speech. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Martin Ollman

The Prime Minister has defended his choice of words to Grace Tame after the sexual assault advocate delivered her powerful and emotional speech on receiving the Australian of the Year Award.

Ms Tame, who has become a leading voice to force sexual abuse reform and social change, has been widely admired for her now iconic speech in January.

But speaking on the Betoota Advocate podcast, she revealed to the satirical hosts that she was perplexed by the Prime Minister’s reaction.

“Do you know what he said to me, right after I finished that speech and we’re in front of a wall of media?” Ms Tame said.

“I sh-t you not, he leant over and right in my ear he goes, ‘Well, gee, I bet it felt good to get that out’.”

In question time, Deputy Opposition Leader Tanya Plibersek asked the Prime Minister to confirm if this was his response to the “brave woman’s extraordinary speech”.

Mr Morrison said he couldn’t recall exactly what words he used “but I wouldn’t question that in any way shape or form”.

“That is roughly my recollection,” he told parliament on Monday afternoon. “That was a very brave statement, that is exactly what I meant when I said that to her on that occasion.

“It was a very proud moment for her and her great struggle and challenge over a long period of time, and what she did on that occasion was speak with a very strong voice about what had occurred to her.

“I think in raising her voice in that way, it would have been great to so many victims of sexual assault and harassment around the country. That is exactly what I meant.”

Later in question time, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese questioned why there had been so few developments in the investigation relating to a former Liberal staffer alleging to have been raped by a colleague in a minister’s office.

“This morning, Senate estimates were told that more than two years after the reported sexual assault of Brittany Higgins in this building there have been no changes in the way that this building responds to serious incidents, and none of the reviews that the Prime Minister ordered have concluded,” Mr Albanese said.

“Despite everything we have heard from Ms Higgins, how can that be so?”

In response, the Prime Minister said a counselling service had been expanded to offer assistance to all parliamentary employees, and he insisted a report into workplace culture was nearing completion.

“There is significant work being done there by the department working actually closely with the sex discrimination commission to ensure that an independent complaints process won’t have to wait until the end of this year when the independent inquiry is completed, but we can get that independent process in place much sooner than that,” Mr Morrison said.

“I look forward to engaging with the opposition on those matters.”

