Prime Minister Scott Morrison has made his first guest appearance during the NT’s election campaign.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has made his first guest appearance during the NT’s election campaign.

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has made his first guest appearance during NT's election campaign, as he called on Territorian voters to back in CLP and Opposition Leader Lia Finocchiaro.

Mr Morrison, appearing in a video message on Ms Finocchiaro's social media page, called on voters to support the "new Country Liberal Party team" to "move the Territory forward at this difficult time", in reference to the economy-wrecking coronavirus.

A message to all Territorians from the Prime Minister of Australia, the Hon Scott Morrison (ScoMo) - Thanks Scomo! #jobs #safety #opportunity #clp2020 Posted by Lia Finocchiaro MLA on Monday, 17 August 2020

"Now more than ever we need the NT to be strong and it needs a strong government, committed to expanding the private sector, getting business open and growing and going forward to boost the economy," he said.

"I can work strongly with Lia, and I know she can work strongly with me, to ensure the Territory can go forward.

"And I know she won't let you down."

Mr Morrison did not lob any direct criticism at Chief Minister Michael Gunner or his government's performance, in line with the Federal Government's recent move not to ruffle political feathers and start spats between the Commonwealth and the leaders of state and territories during the pandemic.

Four National parliamentarians, including Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Resources Minister Keith Pitt, Agriculture Minisiter David Littleproud and Queensland Senator and former Northern Australia Minister Matt Canavan, have visited the Territory to lend their support to the CLP during this campaign though there is no higher political endorsement than the Prime Minister himself.

Originally published as ScoMo pops up in NT election campaign for the first time