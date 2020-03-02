Scientist’s last minute decision to run for council

Conny Turni is a candidate for division 1 in the Ipswich City Council election.

Conny Turni is a candidate for division 1 in the Ipswich City Council election.

A SENIOR scientist has thrown her hat in the ring for Division 1 only a day before candidate nominations for the local government elections close.

Conny Turni said although she didn’t live in the division, she had been involved and was passionate about the issues that impact the area.

“The reason I’m standing so last minute is last week we went to a forum. It was about Division 1 and the candidates starting talking. I’ve never in my life been so disappointed,” she said.

“It just sounded like they just said words we wanted to hear and they really had no idea about the issues.

“There are many issues that I’m trying to stand for in the division, there’s lots of problems.”

Dr Turni said she was passionate about Deebing Creek, the koala population, disaster planning, fighting against landfill and fighting against corruption.

The University of Queensland senior research fellow said she has experience working in tourism, the mining industry and sustainability.

Dr Turni is married to Division 4 candidate Gary Duffy, but she said the pair would not be running as a team.

“I’ve worked 20 years in science. I have my own ideas, I have my own priorities,” she said.

“I may be Gary’s wife, but I’m not Gary.”

Ms Turni has no previous political experience and said she would be running as an independent.

“I think local government should not be politics, it should be non-political.

“I don’t agree on parties being part of local government, because there is a conflict of interest.”

Dr Turni leads a national and international reference laboratory for respiratory bacterial pathogens.