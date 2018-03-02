Teacher sexually assaulted 14-year-old, sent nude pics

Stephanie Peterson has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old male student.

A FLORIDA high school teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old male student and sending him nude photos.

Stephanie Peterson, 26, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery and one count of transmission of harmful materials to a minor, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to officials, Peterson - a science teacher at New Smyrna Beach Middle School - began a relationship with an student in the 8th grade in November, Fox News reports. The student told detectives on Tuesday that it started with her sending him nude photos.

He reportedly said Peterson then started driving over to his home at night and, on several occasions, picking him up around 11pm and bringing him back around 1am or 2am. The student said she also bought him marijuana.

The victim's grades began to suffer after the illicit relationship began and she told him they couldn't tell anyone or they'd get in trouble.

Police were alerted to the relationship on Tuesday when the teen told his parents.

Ms Peterson was arrested and held on a $25,000 bond.

School officials told police that Ms Peterson resigned from her teaching position on Monday.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and has been republished here with permission.