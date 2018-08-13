Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PASSION TOPIC: Westside Christian College Year 10 student Markus Brits finished third in the state Brain Bee challenge.
PASSION TOPIC: Westside Christian College Year 10 student Markus Brits finished third in the state Brain Bee challenge. Contributed
News

Science minds excel in battle of grey matter

13th Aug 2018 12:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE most Queensland school students put the feet up for a well-earned holiday break in July, four Goodna Christian College students were testing their neuroscience know-how.

Year 10 students Markus Brits, Nicole McGrath, Kelly Seager and Lexie Martin were among 137 state finalists in the Brain Bee Challenge State Finals in the University of Queensland.

Markus, the cricket-loving, unassuming 15-year-old, finished third in the state, a remarkable achievement given the talent on show.

The Brain Bee Challenge is the nation's premier high school neuroscience competition.

Organised by the prestigious Queensland Brain Institute at UQ, the Brain Bee Challenge aims to motivate students to pursue careers in the most challenging of fields.

While most adults would struggle to define terms like dopamine or basal ganglia, Brain Bee contestants were well versed in a range of topics related to intelligence, memory, emotions, stress, ageing, sleep and Alzheimer's disease.

Kelly Seager, Nicole McGrath, Markus Brits, and Lexie Martin were finalists in the Brain Bee challenge.
Kelly Seager, Nicole McGrath, Markus Brits, and Lexie Martin were finalists in the Brain Bee challenge. Contributed

Students were given university-level texts to study in preparation, including those published by The British Neuroscience Association.

Brain Bee Queensland co-ordinator Associate Professor Bruno van Swinderen said finalists had an opportunity to tour QBI's research facilities and be exposed to cutting-edge research.

"The state final brings together some of the brightest young minds we have in Queensland, who are exactly the ones we'll be relying on to become the next generation of scientists,” Associate Professor van Swinderen said.

Markus said the competition reaffirmed his love for the discipline.

"One look at QBI and I knew this was the career path for me,” he said.

"Neuroscience is the science of the future. This competition helped me to see that.”

His sentiments were supported by Nola Leverton, Instructional Dean of Science at Westside Christian College.

"These are great results. These four students are well-supported by their Science classroom teachers and support staff and we celebrate their results,” she said.

Student Lexie Martin said more young women were showing an interest in science.

"Three quarters of Westside's state finalists are females. We're changing the face of science in Australia,” she said.

brain bee championships ipswich schools westside christian college
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Dental tips keep students smiling

    Dental tips keep students smiling

    News THE tooth fairy team from West Moreton Oral Health visited Grantham State School on Wednesday to raise awareness of oral health care for Dental Health Week

    • 13th Aug 2018 12:05 AM
    Former Navy dad's battle to find work

    premium_icon Former Navy dad's battle to find work

    News RSL stepped in after quartermaster gunner left Defence Force

    • 13th Aug 2018 12:05 AM
    Unions allege 'dodgy practices' with foreign meatworkers

    premium_icon Unions allege 'dodgy practices' with foreign meatworkers

    News Fair Work Ombudsman investigating cases at Coominya meatworks

    • 13th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    Ekka westerlies fan fire as crews prepare for worst

    premium_icon Ekka westerlies fan fire as crews prepare for worst

    Environment Multiple crews, water bomber fight blaze south of Ipswich

    Local Partners