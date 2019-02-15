Sci-fi fan to write 15 books in new series

A DREAM which has spanned for more than 17 years has finally come true for one Deebing Heights man.

Shayne Hawkes, who is well known throughout Ipswich for his drawings and exhibitions at the Ipswich Art Gallery, has published his first book.

The self-described science fiction fanatic is set to launch book one in his 15 book series, titled The Chronicles of Darkness, this weekend.

"I had this idea for 17 years, and the original idea came from an emotion I had. I had a feeling of this dark, evil, powerful, world ending character," he said.

"The concept of the book is that everyone is technically a bad guy, but they kind of think like good guys.

"I had to make sure I had the storyline and the characters just right. It took me two years to draw the main character because I didn't know what he would look like."

Shayne Hawkes is writing a sci-fi series. Rob Williams

When Mr Hawkes did eventually put pen to paper, it didn't take long for his story to form.

"The first book only took me four months to write, and I was working a full time job as a forklift driver," he said.

"After I wrote the first book, and did my fourth edit, I was ready to write the second book.

"I got a little way into it, and I thought to myself 'I've got this', so I quit my job. That was almost a year ago now.

"The next four books only took me four weeks each to write, and I have just started working on the sixth.

"The series was originally only going to be three books, but then it went to nine and then went to 15."

He credits his unique style of writing and his determination to sit and write every day to his success.

"I do about half a chapter every day, which is around 2500 words," he said.

"Then I re-read it and edit it to my standards. That takes me about eight hours to do all that.

"The way I have written the book is another different style. I have had no literary training, so it's written more like a refined version of how I would be telling you the story.

"I myself don't read books because I can't understand them.

"I'm an intelligent person but I can't sit there with a dictionary to look up all the big words for the whole book.

"I wanted to write a book which was as easy as possible to understand, that way everyone can enjoy it."

In his first book there are 82 characters and Mr Hawkes has gone and drawn every single one of them.

"That took me three-and-a-half-weeks to do," he said.

Mr Hawkes is already thinking big about his plans for the series after he has written all 15 books, which he should complete next year.

"When I finish the books, me and my best friends will be working on the comic books.

"We are going to hand draw the 15 graphic novels," he said.

"Then we are going to be doing sculptures - life-sized characters.

"Some of them are 30ft tall, and there's nearly 800 characters in total, so we will just keep knocking them out as fast as we can."

A character for his new book, drawn by Shayne Hawkes. Contributed

He also hopes to see his work portrayed on the big screen for a wider audience to enjoy.

"I will be sending everything I do through to Screen Queensland. They are people who know movies," Mr Hawkes said.

"I wanted this to be a movie but you can't get a movie without a book."

He has some strong words of advice for others who would like to see their ideas get up off the ground.

"I love what I do. If my mum hadn't believed in me every step of the way, I wouldn't be where I am today," he said.

"There's been plenty of screaming and tears - everything you can imagine.

"It's cost me a lot of money. My whole life is on the line here. This is my entire life's work and I will die making it work.

"But I think if you have an idea and you are prepared to do the work, you don't need a hundred degrees. Just believe in yourself.

"My entire company literally stands on 10 pens which I use. I also have a pile of drawings which I have made mistakes on.

"But that doesn't matter because I never quit.

"You only fail when you quit."

You can purchase your copy from Good Games Ipswich or online at www.tcod.com.au.