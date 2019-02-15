Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Rockhampton MP Robert Schwarten.
Former Rockhampton MP Robert Schwarten. Allan Reinikka ROK061118aschwart
Politics

Schwarten: Show me the evidence or sack Hart

Christine Mckee
by
15th Feb 2019 11:29 AM | Updated: 11:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE battle of integrity hots up this morning as former Housing Minister Robert Schwarten calls on Opposition Leader, Deb Frecklington to make public all evidence in corruption claims made against him or else sack Shadow Housing Minister Michael Hart for misuse of parliamentary privilege.

Mr Schwarten says Ms Frecklington has made much out of her own integrity by ridding the LNP of Whitsunday MP, Jason Costigan.

"She says she's a person of integrity and I'm appealing to that integrity now," he said.

"Did she approve of (Shadow Housing Minister Michael Hart) getting up twice and defaming me?

"Has she seen the evidence - she's a lawyer, she knows she needs evidence.

"I'm calling on her to make public all the evidence she has or else sack Hart who is continuing to misuse parliamentary privileges.

"I want her to publicly produce all the evidence, eye witness accounts, whatever else she has."

Last night Mr Schwarten wrote to the Crime and Corruption Commission and also asked Mr Hart to repeat his allegations outside the parliament "where I can get within his reach".

More Stories

deb frecklingon editors picks michael hart parliamentary privilege robert schwarten
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Corrupt Ipswich council boss jailed after ‘quick kickback’

    premium_icon Corrupt Ipswich council boss jailed after ‘quick kickback’

    Breaking FOUR Ipswich crooks including a former Ipswich City Council chief executive have been jailed after elaborate scams involving kickbacks and bogus invoices.

    • 15th Feb 2019 11:19 AM
    Sleepless night for granddad after multi-million dollar win

    premium_icon Sleepless night for granddad after multi-million dollar win

    News Valentine’s Day surprise for punter

    • 15th Feb 2019 11:01 AM
    REVEALED: Taco Bell plans Ipswich store with 24/7 opening

    premium_icon REVEALED: Taco Bell plans Ipswich store with 24/7 opening

    Business The opening of the Taco Bell will be the death of another restaurant

    • 15th Feb 2019 10:36 AM
    Safety concerns at school after preppie given to another mum

    premium_icon Safety concerns at school after preppie given to another mum

    Education 'I was walking in the gate as the bell rang'