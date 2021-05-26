Schools using spy software to pick up online bullying

The new technology is already being used by prestigious private schools.

Schoolchildren at risk of bullying and self harm are now being red flagged by sophisticated artificial intelligence software which allows teachers to spy on what students are typing online.

The uptake of the new technology comes as school cyber security experts report a surge in problematic behaviour from sexting to online bullying this year following the Covid-19 school shutdown.

The software was developed by Australian company Saa­syan and uses artificial intelligence to identify words in emails, online chats and Google searches to alert teachers to students who may be suicidal or cyber-bullying others.

An example of en email the AI technology may identify. Source: supplied.

So far it has been taken up by 50 private schools in NSW while the South Australian Department of Education is using it in every single one of its schools.

Saasyan chief executive Sidney Minassian said the technology had proved popular because it took internet monitoring one step further by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to identify the context of words and phrases students used.

"By applying all our smarts analytics, schools can see searches the kids are doing, for example if they're searching 'how long will I be locked up for if caught with drugs' and you're able to identify those children," Mr Minassian said.

It also uses "near term" analysis to identify problematic words that were deliber­ately spelt incorrectly to avoid detection while "natural language processing" performed by artificial intelligence was used to red flag concerns for teachers.

"With a phrase like 'you're not funny, stop posting' - none of those words are inherently negative or mean but ­artificial intelligence is able to pick up that it may be bullying and flag it with a teacher."

The analysis software is only used in school owned ­devices and computers - and is not used in students' own personal mobile phones.

Experts say there has been a rise in cyber-bullying. Picture: iStock

That means it only captures just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to a child's daily online interactions but Mr Minassian said feedback over the past 12 months from schools revealed they had picked up a litany of issues.

Cyber safety expert Susan McLean said there was not a school in Australia which was not struggling to deal with the fallout from ­online learning last year - but said any technology was never a silver bullet.

"Technology does not fix social problems … schools still need to be teaching cyber safety education embedded in every single year level," she said.

She said there was not a school in the entire country which was not struggling to deal with the fallout from online learning last year.

"There is certainly an explosion of issues in all sorts of schools we can link back to learning from home last year.

"Certainly cyber-bullying is a growing concern, we know in Australia the exploitation of children is exploding online.

"This year for the first time I have seen a large increase in the number of Year 12 boys preying on Year 7 girls online and in-person and harassing them for nude photos."

LIFELINE 13 11 14

KIDS HELPLINE 1800 551 800

Originally published as Schools using spy software to pick up online bullying