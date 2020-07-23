Schools should turn kids vegan, MP says

Children should be encouraged to become vegans through the school curriculum, according to Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick.

Mr Meddick also wants the "link" between animal agriculture and zoonotic outbreaks, such as COVID-19 to be taught in all Victorian schools.

The vegan MP said kids adopting a vegan diet was a "vital" step in the prevention ­of future pandemics.

"The big parties and corporations are ignoring the true causes of pandemics - the farming of animals all over the world," Mr Meddick said.

"Kids have proven they care about these issues and that they are willing to act. Cruelty to animals started this pandemic, and now cruelty to animals is continuing it.

Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick at Corio Quay protesting a live export ship. Picture: Peter Ristevski

Bev McArthur

"There will be some who think this idea is extreme, but vegetables and tofu have never caused a global pandemic."

Mr Meddick's position was shot down by fellow west Victoria MP Beverley McArthur.

"Mr Meddick seems to want kids to think that mum or dad lost their job in the pandemic because most people drink cow's milk instead of highly energy-intensive and water-wasting almond juice," Ms McArthur said.

"Let's call this for what it is - a desperate plea to indoctrinate school students into believing the Animal Justice Party's radical and ludicrous world view that all evil and tragedy in the world is caused by the highly productive, job-creating and prosperity-inducing animal agriculture industry.

"Schools should focus on teaching students fundamentals like maths, science (and) English, rather than getting distracted by the thought bubbles of far-left political activists who want to kill off one of Australia's key export industries."

