Schools send off care packages to deployed soldiers

GENEROUS: Students in the Springfield region have put together pacls to send to troops overseas for Anzac Day. Rob Williams

MORE than 300 boxes filled with goodies like Tim Tams, Shapes biscuits and Vegemite will be sent to our troops currently serving overseas thanks to the generosity of some Springfield youngsters.

Students from Springfield Lakes State School, Spring Mountain State School, St Peters Lutheran College, The Springfield Anglican College and St Augustine's College made up the care packages, which will be delivered in time for Anzac Day.

Ben Scott from St Peters Lutheran College said he hoped the care packages brought a smile to the homesick troops.

"It's important to give something back to our troops because they do so much for us,” he said.

"We wrote some letters and the younger kids wrote jokes, so we hope the troops will open the packages and smile and maybe even have a laugh.”

Captain Jarryd Blake from the Adjutant 25th/49th Battalion, The Royal Queensland Regiment, visited Springfield to thank the kids for their kindness.

"I know all the men and women overseas greatly appreciate all the good things the local schools do. It's good for their morale,” he said.

"It's good they know people back at home are thinking about them.”