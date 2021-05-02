School’s new furry friend helping alleviate stress, homesickness

A NEW furry friend at an Ipswich private school is helping its boarding students deal with stress, anxiety and homesickness as they work towards their goals without their parents there at the end of each day.

Ipswich Grammar School’s 100 boarders were met by Broxy the Border Collie puppy at the start of term two.

He is named after the home ground of Scottish football heavyweights Rangers - Ibrox Stadium - which is the team supported by Director of Boarding Stewart Drinkeld.

Broxy the Border Collie puppy.

Broxy will serve as the new boarding dog for IGS.

As the pup grows up he will greet students in front of the dining room during the school day and visit them in the Towers in the afternoon.

Over the coming weeks he will be visiting junior school classes.

Broxy lives with Mr Drinkeld when he’s not with the students.

Many of the school’s boarders are from interstate or overseas and go long periods without seeing their families or their own pets.

Ipswich Grammar School's Director of Boarding Stewart Drinkeld with Broxy.

“Because he’s still only a pup, we’re working him up to longer stints with the boys but at the moment he’s greeting them in the mornings and popping in at morning tea and lunch times,” a school spokeswoman said.

“The day boys are also getting a kick out of seeing him wandering the grounds.

“Boys today are tackling entirely new pressures unique to their generation and Broxy will help our boarders cope with some of the difficult times that all teenagers deal with, but also the associated issues with living away from home.

“Broxy will keep our boarders company when they are feeling homesick, support them through stressful times and is already keeping them on their feet.”

