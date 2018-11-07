School's new $8.8m block for students with a disability

CONSTRUCTION: Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard, junior school captains Axel and Alana and Education Minister Grace Grace at the opening of Ipswich West Special Schools administration block.

CONSTRUCTION: Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard, junior school captains Axel and Alana and Education Minister Grace Grace at the opening of Ipswich West Special Schools administration block. Hayden Johnson

STUDENTS of Ipswich West Special School are the envy of the region with the official opening of their new $8.8 million block.

The new building provides six classrooms and specialist spaces with equipment specifically designed for use by students with a disability.

Education Minister Grace Grace joined Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard at the official unveiling today.

"This fantastic new building also provides space for a dedicated administration area, which includes a staff room and reception areas, executive offices and a conference room,” Ms Howard said.

"The new building also provides a home economics room and outdoor learning area which, I am advised, is planned to become a café in the future, plus a multi-purpose room and a therapy room.”

Principal, Renae Somerville said the school was excited to be using the new building.

"Living through a building and construction project is always challenging, and it's great to now be in a position to celebrate the outcome,” she said.

"We are excited to now have the space and facilities to cater for our existing students, plus many more students as enrolments increase at our school.

"Ours is an inclusive, community-minded school and the whole school community is enjoying this new building and the extra resources it has brought for our school.”

Ms Grace said the $8.8 million project would provide Ipswich West Special School with the facilities it needed to cater for the area's growing demand for special school education.

"I am thrilled to see this new development at Ipswich West Special School, which ensures that all students with disabilities, including students who use wheelchairs, can now attend this growing and inclusive school,” she said.

"It is really wonderful to see the students now accommodating themselves in these wonderful new facilities.

"This project at Ipswich West Special School supported up to an estimated 23 full-time jobs.”