School’s new $10.5M STEM centre a huge success

Ipswich Grammar School students make use of the $10.5 million STEM centre. Pic: Ipswich City Council

STUDENTS at Ipswich Grammar School have returned this year to a newly opened $10.5 million technology centre.

The three-storey building, which hosts classes in science technology, engineering, and maths, first opened its doors to students in February.

Headmaster Richard Morrison said the new centre included a 155-seat lecture theatre, dedicated learning spaces and laboratories fitted with hi-tech capabilities.

“It’s a wonderful new building that will help our boys reach their STEM education goals,” Mr Morrison said.

About 1000 students ranging from prep to year 12 are now using the facility.

Work on the STEM facility started in February last year following a five-year process in which the State Government contributed $750,00.

It is the first secondary school building to be built on the Wooded campus since 1985.

Speaking with the Queensland Times in December, Mr Morrison said the centre’s offerings would prove beneficial to current and future cohorts.

Mr Morrison said the 157-year-old institution was future focused as about 90 per cent were expected to work in jobs that involved STEM elements.

“Ipswich Grammar School has a strong history in the fields that make up STEM and a number of our old boys have achieved wonderful things in their fields of expertise.

“Even now, a large proportion of graduating Year 12 boys choose to pursue further study and careers in STEM fields.”

Mayor Teresa Harding said the new centre would likely contribute to Ipswich’s expected manufacturing job boom in years to come.

“Ipswich is taking leadership in defence technology and advanced manufacturing, with a 196 per cent increase in sector jobs projected to 2041,” Mayor Harding said.

“Cutting-edge technology centres in our local schools will ensure students are best-placed to access the future opportunities of our city’s growth.”

