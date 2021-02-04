Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Parents love them but kids hate new lock-up pouches being used to stop students using their smartphones in class.
Parents love them but kids hate new lock-up pouches being used to stop students using their smartphones in class.
Education

Schools locking up students’ mobile phones for the day

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
4th Feb 2021 7:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Parents love them but kids hate the new lock-up pouches being used at Western Sydney schools to stop students using their smartphones in class.

Each morning when students arrive at school they lock their phones into their own pouch and cannot unlock them until the end of the day, when they tap on unlocking magnet stations located throughout the school.

Kylie Gilhooly with her daughters, 15-year-old Abrianna and 14-year-old Isabelle. Picture: Jeremy Piper
Kylie Gilhooly with her daughters, 15-year-old Abrianna and 14-year-old Isabelle. Picture: Jeremy Piper

Schools to introduce the technology include Moorebank, Canley Vale and Fairvale high schools. Mum-of-five Kylie Gilhooly said the pouches were a great idea to keep her Moorebank High daughters Abrianna, 16, and Isabelle, 14, focused in class.

"I have been called by the teachers sometimes about (phone use) … It's just irresistible for them to take a peek at their phones," she said.

But Year 11 student Abrianna firmly disagrees.

"I think it'll be pretty annoying, especially queuing up at the end of the day to unlock my phone," she said.

Secondary Principals Council president Craig Petersen said the pouches would help prevent distractions and had been "highly effective" when trialled at regional schools in 2019.

But Central Coast Council of P&Cs president Sharryn Brownlee warned the pouches would encourage students to "be sneaky".

Originally published as Schools locking up students' mobile phones for the day

education mobile phones schools

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Witnesses being called in alleged Springfield murder case

        Premium Content Witnesses being called in alleged Springfield murder case

        Crime Sandraseghram Radhakrishnan is charged with the murder of his wife Thevagy at their Springfield Lakes home in 2019

        Council officer leaves day after being grilled over delays

        Premium Content Council officer leaves day after being grilled over delays

        Council News The head of the council’s infrastructure and environment department has left the...

        Multiple Ipswich benefits sharing in Brisbane Jets NRL bid

        Premium Content Multiple Ipswich benefits sharing in Brisbane Jets NRL bid

        Rugby League United approach respecting Amberley links to strengthen case for 17th side in...

        Record $795K sale for Augustine Heights property

        Premium Content Record $795K sale for Augustine Heights property

        Property Heavy interstate buyer competition delivers record sale for booming area