School's finally out for loved, 41-year teacher aide

ENDING: Sue Johns will retire on Friday after 41 years as a teacher-aide at Riverview State School.

ENDING: Sue Johns will retire on Friday after 41 years as a teacher-aide at Riverview State School. Rob Williams

CLASSROOMS were without computers, the cane was still used and the world seemed simpler when Sue Johns started her teaching career.

It was 1976 and the concrete slab was being poured for the opening of Riverview State School.

Mr Johns was a founding teacher-aide, an instrumental figure in preparing for the first children in 1977.

This Friday Mrs Johns will leave the school for the final time; carrying close possessions in her hands and thousands of fond memories in her head.

Few children who have ever entered the gates of the school could forget the friendly face of the teacher-aide.

In the past 41 years, her role as a teacher-aide has transformed from a teachers' assistant to a students' friend.

"We didn't have to do playground duty back then,” she laughed.

"It was more about photocopying... doing work for the teachers that they didn't have time to do.”

"The students are more your friend today. They'll come and tell their problems to you.”

Retirement has been a long time coming for the popular teacher-aide, who decided last Christmas she had one more school year left in her.

Sue Johns is retiring after 41 years at Riverview State School. Students Natura Tuiatua, Charlotte Siligi, Ayla Notoa, Samsoni Nigitanga (front) and Deng Joseph bid her farewell. Rob Williams

Mrs Johns feels ready to go, but not prepared for the onslaught of emotions expected on her final day on Friday.

"I'll miss the kids,” she said.

"I enjoy the fact the kids can come up and tell you their secrets because I have a really close rapport with them.”

In 41 years of teaching, she has witnessed an evolution, both in the brick buildings and the way kids are taught.

"The resources weren't as good in the old days,” she said.

"There were no computers and it was more pens on paper, bums in seats.

In 2018, students have information at their fingertips to learn anything and everything about the world.

"In the old days they'd have to scan an encyclopaedia to find out something,” she said.

"I'll Google it, they say to me now.”

Travel awaits Mrs Johns when she graduates from her career on Friday.

She has a few tips to be a successful teacher.

"Be supportive, be a good listener and don't ever be judgemental, give them a go,” she said.