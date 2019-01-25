Schools, community groups and sporting teams win grants

Springfield Lakes State School held a special water themed end-of-year celebration at the school on Wednesday. Students Ella Rowley and Kate Ristoski.

Springfield Lakes State School held a special water themed end-of-year celebration at the school on Wednesday. Students Ella Rowley and Kate Ristoski. Rob Williams

CHILDREN attending the Springfield Lakes State School will be a bit cooler this summer.

The school was one of four Springfield community groups to receive funding under the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

P&C Vice President Darren Baldwin said the school received $32,670 to install industrial fans in the school hall similar to the ones at the Orion food court.

He said the fans would make a huge difference during school assemblies.

"It's a big win for us.”

The Springfield Lakes State School has started a Cool the School initiative and have been fundraising to cool down about 30 classrooms with aircon, fans in the halls and outdoor shade.

"We're one of the schools that doesn't have airconditioning,” P&C President Sarah Mead previously told the QT.

"It's looking at costing nearly $150,000, it's a long road.”

The YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre which is located on the bottom floor of the school hall also received money ($34,680) to upgrade their flooring.

Hymba Yumba Independent School received $29,086 to construct a shed and purchase equipment and the Springfield Brumbies Basketball team received $11,053.50 to purchase equipment and help fund an intervention program.

The Gambling Community Benefit Fund is Queensland's largest one-off grants program and distributes about $55 million a year to communities across Queensland.

Grants of up to $35 000 are available for equipment, to facility upgrades, fund events, for vehicles and more.

Round 98 grant recipients were recently announced - with $13.8 million in funding for 640 community organisation across Queensland - including six successful recipients in the Jordan electorate receiving close to $136,000.

State Member for Jordan Charis Mullen was thrilled to see so many local groups receiving funding in this round of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

"What I really like about these grants is that they provide a big financial boost to local organisations for projects that might otherwise be out of reach or not fit within the usual standard grant guidelines,” Ms Mullen said.

"I know what a massive difference this funding will make after speaking with some of the recipients - it is a great start to 2019 for these groups.

"The best part is that for those that may have missed out this time - Round 100 of the GCBF is now open with applications being accepted until 11.59pm on Thursday February 28.”