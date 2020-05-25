School's back, scream and shout

TODAY marks the end of six weeks of students learning from home, with all year levels returning to normal schooling.

Ipswich State High School principal Simon Riley said he and his staff have been preparing for the return of all year levels.

"We've been doing it kind of slowly as we have been going through this and we're really looking forward to making it official and welcoming everyone back," he said.

"As teachers we're really looking forward to getting back to what we're paid to do which is teach."

Mr Riley said that while school would largely be the same there would be some key differences.

"The biggest difference will be the way in which our teachers will teach," he said.

"While there is no social distancing required from students in classrooms, the requirement from health authorities is that the adults still practice distancing themselves from students.

"There will be no parades or house groupings, so a lot those activities will have to be done in a different way.

"We've learnt a lot about using IT during this time and I think teachers will be able use that more creatively in classrooms now."

While sporting events and excursions are still a no-go, vocational education and training (VET) courses and school based traineeships will start up again.

As to the possibility of popular school events like formal and sports carnivals making a return later in the year Mr Riley said they were hopeful, but were being guided by the Department of Education.

"There are some 'not-ever's' at the moment like parade and inter-school sports but PE lessons will continue," he said.

While schools are excited to welcome back students, parents are also excited for a return to more normal times.

Glen and Kym Stewart with Corey, 9 and Tara, 14, at Ipswich Girls Grammar. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Mum to Ipswich Girls' and Junior Grammar School students Corey and Tara, Kym Stewart said her kids were most looking forward to being back at school with their friends.

"Excellent for school to be returning to normal and it will be good for kids to go back and socialise and be back in a routine," she said.

"It'll be great to have the kids back at school as I work from home, so it will be a lot easier."

Parents who choose to keep their children at home because of medical reasons associated with COVID-19 transmission must notify their school and discuss with their child's teacher alternative arrangements.

For more information visit qed.qld.gov.au

Read more stories by Samtui Selave