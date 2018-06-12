Schools win, commuters lose in state budget

Labor candidate for Jordan Charis Mullen when she announced $44million for the Springfield Central railway station last year.

SPRINGFIELD commuters will be waiting four years for a new car park at the Springfield Train Station.

Only $550,000 of the Park 'n' Ride upgrade's $44.5 million total cost has been allocated in the 2018-19 budget for the 650 space car park.

Recently a site for the car park was revealed, now the budget reveals the car park is due for completion in June 2022.

In better news local schools have been given a boost.

Springfield Central State High School will get a new multi-purpose hall.

In the budget $3.7 million of the total $7.2 million spend has been allocated to construct the hall.

Augusta State School is getting additional classrooms with $1.1 million budgeted out of a $4.2 million total spend to construct a new building with eight learning areas.

Goodna State School is also getting additional classrooms.

Some $2.9 million is in the budget out of a $4.9 million total spend to construct a new building for 10 learning areas.

The budget also delivers for a new primary school at Providence in the Ripley Valley.

There's $5.8 million allocated for the school which will cost a total of $31.5 million to construct.