Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Warnings are in place at Airlie Beach after a croc was spotted.
Warnings are in place at Airlie Beach after a croc was spotted.
News

Schoolies scare as croc shuts down beach

Rainee Shepperson
21st Nov 2019 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CROC sighting off the Airlie Beach foreshore has sparked concern for schoolies celebrating in the area.

ABC Tropical North today reported that schoolies had been told they could no longer access the main beach due to the croc sighting.

The 3.5 metre croc was spotted on Tuesday, about 150m from the beach.

The Department of Environment and Science is investigating the reports and will carry out a site assessment.

Warning signs are in place and lifeguards have been notified.

airlie beach airlie beach main beach airlie beach schoolies croc sighting crocwatch des editors picks schoolies 2019
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QT Adopt-A-Family Christmas appeal 2019

        QT Adopt-A-Family Christmas appeal 2019

        News Sign up now to 'adopt' a family so they too can have a wonderful festive season.

        More than 10,000 jobs available as election closes in

        premium_icon More than 10,000 jobs available as election closes in

        Careers The Electoral Commission of Queensland (ECQ) is now recruiting more than 10,000...

        • 21st Nov 2019 10:00 AM
        Hundreds of fire fighters on rotation for Boonah blaze

        premium_icon Hundreds of fire fighters on rotation for Boonah blaze

        News Improved conditions – from severe to very high fire danger – provided something of...

        Springfield alleged murder mentioned in Ipswich court

        premium_icon Springfield alleged murder mentioned in Ipswich court

        Crime A medical autopsy report on the body of a 54-year-old woman from Springfield...