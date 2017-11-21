Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Why Schoolies are getting arrested

by ANDREW POTTS

DRUG possession has remained the most common cause of charges at Schoolies after another wet night in the party precinct.

Police overnight arrested 17 school leavers on 29 offences, primary for drug possession.

Of those, 16 were male while one was female.

A further 16 schoolies were given liquor infringement notices.

Police also arrested seven non school-leavers on eight charges of public nuisance and drug use.

Police said they were generally pleased with the behaviour of the large Surfers Paradise crowd despite the arrests.

Schoolies hanging in Surfers Paradise last night. Picture Mike Batterham
Schoolies hanging in Surfers Paradise last night. Picture Mike Batterham

So far this year there have been 36 schoolies arrested.

Related Items

Topics:  editors picks schoolies

VIDEO: 'Disgraceful' abattoir worker stomps calf

VIDEO: 'Disgraceful' abattoir worker stomps calf

VIDEO: WARNING DISTRESSING CONTENT

Tradies wanted to restore derelict Murphy's Pub

Murphy's Town Pub. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Iconic building ready for delicate heritage reconstruction

WANTED: Fancy restaurants to move in to redeveloped mall

Update on the Ipswich CBD Mall development construction. Photo taken from rotunda in the mall.

White linen, 'grab and go' food shops wanted for mall 'experience'

Best pubs in Queensland: Home of the blues

Andrew Cafe celebrates the 30th anniversary of owning the Royal Mail Hotel with his loyal customers. Friends orgainsed a signed guitar as a gift for the popular publican.

'It represents what a classic Aussie pub should be'

Local Partners