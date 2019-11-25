Menu
Crime

Schoolies-bound drug haul seized

by Brianna Travers
25th Nov 2019 7:30 AM
Police have seized a bounty of drugs destined for Lorne schoolies.

Local police witnessed a male driver in a red Hyundai acting suspicious on Charles Street in Lorne about 1am and intercepted the car.

A male passenger fled the scene but police were able to arrest the driver, a 20-year-old Anglesea man.

Police allegedly found a significant quantity of methamphetamine, ketamine, cannabis, deal bags and a large amount of cash.

The man is being interviewed by police and is expected to be charged later in the morning.

Charles Street runs parallel to the beach.

The pair were busted near Lorne’s foreshore. Picture: Alan Barber
The pair were busted near Lorne’s foreshore. Picture: Alan Barber

It comes as police told Schoolies that "unruly behaviour" will not be tolerated this week.

Increased patrols will take place along the state's foreshores, licensed venues and accommodation areas to ensure public safety.

Priority Communities Division Acting Commander Murray warned there will be serious consequences for those who act out.

Last year schoolies wreaked havoc on the Rye foreshore, with nine people being arrested in connection to brawls and drunken behaviour.

brianna.travers@news.com.au

 

