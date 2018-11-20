Menu
It’s day three of Schoolies 2018 and police have revealed what they think of the behaviour of school leavers partying in Surfers Paradise.
Education

What police think of Schoolies’ behaviour

by Andrew Potts
20th Nov 2018 9:40 AM
IT'S day three of Schoolies 2018 and police have revealed what they think of the behaviour of school leavers partying in Surfers Paradise.

Arrest figures continue to remain below 2017 levels and police say they are pleased with the behaviour of the crowds.

Police say they are pleased with the behaviour of school leavers. Picture: John Gass
Overnight, nine schoolies were arrested on 11 offences, mainly for alleged drug possession. Of those schoolies arrested, eight were male and one was female schoolie.

In comparison for the same night in 2017 there were 17 schoolies arrested.

Arrests are down on last year. Picture: John Gass
Six schoolies were also issued with liquor infringements notices.

There were 14 non-schoolies arrested on 20 charges relating to public nuisance and drug possession.

