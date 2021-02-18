Schoolgirl’s arm ‘ripped to pieces’ in vicious dog attack

Ipswich schoolgirl Taedym in the Mater Children's Private Brisbane hospital after being attacked by a dog on the way to school on February 11.

Ipswich schoolgirl Taedym in the Mater Children's Private Brisbane hospital after being attacked by a dog on the way to school on February 11.

A YOUNG Ipswich girl who was viciously mauled by a dog while walking to school required plastic surgery to close her wounds after her arm was “ripped to pieces”.

Six-year-old Taedym was on the way to school with her brother Ryder, 10, and their mum in Brassall on February 11 when a large dog came running at them.

Father Nathan said his wife was “beside herself” when the big mastiff-cross then attacked.

“It lunged at my son, bit him on the hip but he managed to fight the dog off by giving it a kick in the head,” he said.

Brassall school kids Ryder, 10, and Taedym, 6.

“My wife was quite traumatised and grabbed onto my son and daughter and kind of held them close and tried to fight the dog off.

“While she’s doing that the dog has gone around the back of my wife and grabbed my daughter on the back of her arm.

“He’s grabbed onto it and ripped her arm to pieces and rag dolled her on the road.

“In the meantime people have come running out of houses and a couple of lovely ladies have managed to drag my wife and my kids behind the fence and called an ambulance.”

Taedym went in for surgery the night of the attack but doctors weren’t able to close her wounds.

“For the next two days she had to sit in hospital with open wounds while she was given nasal fed antibiotics to try and clean the wounds,” Nathan said.

“She got rushed to (Mater Children’s Private Hospital) on Saturday morning and on Sunday night she went through plastic surgery and had her wounds closed.

“She came out with the worst of it.

“In the process the dog has smashed her head on the ground so she’s got quite a few nasty bumps and cuts on her face and it broke her glasses.

“She’s got a few cuts and grazes all over her body.”

Nathan said while his daughter was doing OK, his son was struggling with what happened to his sister despite his brave efforts to try and ward off the dog.

“He is pretty traumatised,” Nathan said.

“It’s more knowing that he’s got to walk to school and go past that same area again.

“He’s a bit beside himself that he couldn’t help his sister more than he did.

“I keep reassuring him that he did help her a lot. It could have turned out a lot worse than it did.

“Ryder was super brave and tried very hard to protect both his sister and mother.

“My daughter is a really high-spirited person, very polite and very friendly towards people.

“It’s pretty hard to break her spirit. Trauma wise I think she’s alright.”

An Ipswich City Council spokesman said the incident was being investigated.

“Council is investigating a dog attack that occurred on 11 February 2021, on the corner of Pine Mountain Road and Wyman Street, Brassall,” he said.

“The attack is alleged to have involved two children, aged 6 and 10.

“The dog was described as a large mixed-breed mastiff cross.

“As the investigation is ongoing, council cannot comment further.

“Dogs that are deemed dangerous may be returned to owners under strict conditions outlined by the Animal Management (Cats and Dogs) Act 2008.

Ryder's injury after the dog attack.

“Owners must comply with conditions imposed or risk being issued fines or a destruction notice for the dog.

“Council investigates all reported dog attacks, and if owners are found to have not taken reasonable steps to contain their animals they may be liable to prosecution.”

Nathan said he considered his daughter lucky that she did not suffer more serious injuries.

“We’re quite lucky because at this stage none of the tendons have been damaged (in Taedym’s arm) and there’s no nerve damage but they do want to see her again next week and see how the wounds are feeling.

“They’re going to give us a 100 per cent answer if she needs to be skin grafted or not.

“She could end up going in for more surgery.”

