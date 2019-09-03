Schoolboy standout cherishes his brothers in footy

BROTHERS IN FOOTY: Penrith panthers' signing Ativalu Lisati will never forget the friendships he forged at Ipswich State High School.

BROTHERS IN FOOTY: Penrith panthers' signing Ativalu Lisati will never forget the friendships he forged at Ipswich State High School. Rob Williams

"Hard work beats talent.”

That's the most important lesson Penrith Panthers' recruit Ativalu Lisati will take with him when he leaves Ipswich State High School at year's end.

The Rugby League Excellence program's coaching team drills the mantra into its players and Lisati now leads his life accordingly. It is those words that will ring in his ears and guide his journey as he gives it his all to crack the NRL.

Seizing the opportunity to play top quality schoolboy football and appear in front of professional clubs, the talented forward joined the elite excellence program in term one.

Lisati said taking part had been nothing like he had ever experienced and he credited the program with upskilling and instilling him with the knowledge, attitude and self-belief to succeed.

He said Ipswich State High's coaches had encouraged players to have their lives in order on and off the field.

"The coaches have educated us on everything that they know and all we need to do is apply it to the way we play,” he said. "The coaches have been tough on us this year. They've taught us a lot about discipline and making sure we are putting in 100 per cent effort not only on the field but in our classes as well.”

Lisati said after its strong showing in the Langer Cup, the 1st XIII had desperately wanted to progress deeper in the National Knockout competition but were unlucky to lose in golden point overtime.

He said he was proud of the team's achievements across the season despite the disappointment.

Lisati rated enduring gruelling training sessions alongside his teammates as his favourite moment.

"Even if I did score or we did beat those top quality schools, for me, it was all about playing with the boys and cherishing that brotherhood that we have with each other,” he said.

"Getting flogged with fitness and coming together as one unit at the end of training.”

He said the coaching on offer at Ipswich High was of the highest calibre and he predicted the school would claim a national title in the future.

"They are the best coaches I have come across,” he said.

"They definitely know what they're talking about.

"That's one of the reasons I have played the footy I have this year.

"They definitely have the potential to win nationals.

"It all comes down to the boys and whether they want it more or not.”