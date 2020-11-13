Schoolboy spat on after calling out bad driving

THREE school boys were punched and spat on by an irate driver after they called out his noisy tyre-screeching antics.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Connor Sweeting took issue at the criticism from the students and stopped his Nissan Pulsar, before spitting on one of the students.

The court on Thursday heard the boys took photographs of the vehicle, prompting Sweeting to turn around and confront them again.

Connor John Sweeting, 20, from Rosewood, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm at Rosewood on October 11, 2019; and a further two counts of assault arising from the same incident.

He also pleaded guilty assault over an unrelated incident at Rosewood on September 17, 2019

Prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said Sweeting had no previous history of violence until these two separate incidents committed within three weeks on four people he did not know.

Sgt Molinaro said the first incident took place when the victim and another unknown male exchanged words on Monarch St, Rosewood.

The court heard Sweeting held the victim in a bear hug before punching him to the back of the head.

When spoken to by police afterwards, Sweeting said he did not know what the fight was over.

Sgt Molinaro said three weeks later at 8.10am, a silver Nissan Pulsar turned right onto Albert St and began accelerating, with the tyres screeching.

A Rosewood high school student saw that younger children were playing on a medium strip and yelled out to the driver to “slow down”.

Sweeting did a U-turn and stopped his car beside them, saying: “Respect me. I’m doing the speed limit”.

The court heard Sweeting spat through his open window, landing it on one of the students’ shirt.

As he drove off a mobile phone was used to take photos of his car.

Sweeting turned around and demanded that the photos be deleted.

He grabbed the right upper arm of one schoolboy and his bag, and began shaking him before he was pushed.

The student suffered grazes and his school shirt was ripped.

Sgt Molinaro said the third student came over to try and protect his friend but Sweeting began punching him with his right fist several times above the right eye.

It caused bruising and swelling.

The student ended up on the ground and Sweeting drove off.

Sgt Molinaro said witnesses came over to check on the students.

Defence lawyer Amy Zanders said her client accepted the facts as read out in court.

Ms Zanders said he was young with no previous offences, and would pay the $42 restitution for the school shirt.

She sought a probation order with an anger management provision, and for no conviction to be recorded.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said his anger management needed addressing, and it was concerning behaviour with the young school boys in that he had ample opportunity to walk away.

“That sort of behaviour is just not acceptable,” Mr Cridland said.

Sweeting was sentenced to a four-month jail term for the assault causing bodily harm offence, wholly suspended for 15-months.

He received an 18-month probation order for the other charges. No conviction was recorded.