Schoolboy in hospital after being hit by falling tree branch

Queensland Ambulance Staff attending the scene treated him for head, hip and leg injuries.

A schoolboy is in hospital after being struck by a falling tree branch during yesterday afternoon's wild thunderstorm.

The 13-year-old was pinned underneath the branch at about 3.30pm on his walk home from school.

Witnesses to the freak accident at Forest Lake lifted the branch off the teen and sat with him until the arrival of emergency services.

STORMS RESCUE: Teenage boy has been pinned beneath a tree branch at Forest Lake.

He was later transported to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics report that a young girl was also struck by the branch but she managed to free herself and had just minor injuries.